Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $530,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Argus increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $149.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

