Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.6 %

SWK opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

