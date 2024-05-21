Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $540,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

