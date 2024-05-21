Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.