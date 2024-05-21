Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $613,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,237 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,193,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after acquiring an additional 460,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

LUV stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

