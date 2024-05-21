Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $140.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

