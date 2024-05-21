Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 319 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 346,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

TSN stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

