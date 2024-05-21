Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 4,396 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $10,291,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

