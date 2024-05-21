Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

