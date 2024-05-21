Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after buying an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,976,000 after buying an additional 301,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,557,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

NYSE OMC opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

