Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $219.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

