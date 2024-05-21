Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 149 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

