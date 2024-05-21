Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 151 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 620.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $320.16 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $325.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

