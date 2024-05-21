Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 331 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 96.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Hologic by 186.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 258,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.