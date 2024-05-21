Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 610 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,052,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,503 shares of company stock worth $1,922,469 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

