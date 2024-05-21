Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 634 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. Match Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

