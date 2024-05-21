Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $581,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.46.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

