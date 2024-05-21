Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

