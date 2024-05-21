Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $263.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.90.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.