Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 180,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,372,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 62,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.22.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,549 shares of company stock worth $27,931,420 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $493.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $495.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

