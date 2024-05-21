Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RVTY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

