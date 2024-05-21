Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 711 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

