Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,720 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 174,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

