Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 235 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

