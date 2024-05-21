Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 370 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.89. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

