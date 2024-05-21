Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

KEYS stock opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,351.4% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

