Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Keywords Studios Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,328.08 ($29.59) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,270.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,427.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,866.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,101 ($13.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,498 ($31.75).
Keywords Studios Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.
Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.