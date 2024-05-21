Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,328.08 ($29.59) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,270.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,427.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,866.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,101 ($13.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,498 ($31.75).

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Company Profile

In related news, insider Don Robert bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($71,025.67). 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

