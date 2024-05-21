Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,786 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $274,707,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,574,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,200,000 after buying an additional 1,261,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,659,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

