Kirby (NYSE:KEX) PT Raised to $132.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of KEX opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. Kirby has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $119.27. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kirby will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $256,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,649 shares of company stock worth $3,861,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kirby by 56.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

