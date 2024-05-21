KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.21% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of KREF opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 364.56, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

