KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $202,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 53,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $178.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

