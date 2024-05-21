Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 32.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth about $11,544,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 600,055 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

