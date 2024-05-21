Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Kopin stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 94.96%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 239,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 329.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

