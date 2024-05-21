Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 10th

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Koppers to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $923.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOP. Singular Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOP

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,288,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at $17,288,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,700,094. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.