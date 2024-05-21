Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Korro Bio Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.96. Korro Bio has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $97.91.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas purchased 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,648,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

