Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $41.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

KYMR stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,986,347 in the last three months. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after acquiring an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 769,486 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,333,000 after acquiring an additional 113,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,400 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

