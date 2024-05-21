Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 618.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,538,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,752,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,927,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 868,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

