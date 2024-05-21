Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.70

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.70 and traded as high as C$27.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$27.18, with a volume of 70,401 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$258.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.813986 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

