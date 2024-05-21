Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lazard in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

