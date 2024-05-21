Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $551,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 961.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

