Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

