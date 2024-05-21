Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 590 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 513.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,596.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,589 shares of company stock worth $3,208,168. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $199.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average is $182.27. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

