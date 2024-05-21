Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Li Auto Stock Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ:LI opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto



Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

