Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

LSPD opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 15.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

