Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.10

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.10 and traded as high as C$72.05. Linamar shares last traded at C$71.87, with a volume of 84,719 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNR. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linamar

Linamar Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.10.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 10.7054381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 10.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell acquired 586 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,978.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,978.98. Company insiders own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.