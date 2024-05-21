Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $6.59. Lipocine shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 31,513 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

