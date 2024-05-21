Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 431.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. On average, research analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. Lisata Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 3.43% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

