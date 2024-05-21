Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $266.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.89 and a 200-day moving average of $284.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $227.41 and a one year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

