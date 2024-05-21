Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

