LiveRamp (RAMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect LiveRamp to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

